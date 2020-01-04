Man dies in Spencer house fire

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Improperly discarded cigarettes cause a fatal fire in Spencer.

According to the Spencer Fire-Rescue, they responded to a house fire on November 4 at 1408 13th Avenue West with the possibility of someone still inside.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the body of 72-year-old Lawrence Donald Bendlin and the fire behind a closed bedroom door.

An autopsy performed by the state medical examiner confirmed the cause of Bendlin’s death to be smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire started because of cigarettes being disposed of improperly.

