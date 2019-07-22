Man dies in one-vehicle crash west of Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – One man died late Saturday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Yankton.

`

The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2012 Ford F150 SuperCrew pickup truck was driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 314 when it left the roadway. The pickup struck a cable guardrail and rolled several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the Yankton hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.