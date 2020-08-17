Man dies in one-vehicle crash near Canton, S.D.

CANTON, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a 47-year-old man died in a car crash southwest of Canton, South Dakota.

The incident was reported at 5:12 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials said the man was driving south on 476th Avenue, south of the intersection with 286th Street, and sustained fatal injuries when his pickup truck rolled off the roadway.

Officials also stated the man was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have not released a name at the time and will continue to investigate the crash.

Latest Stories