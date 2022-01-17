MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska officers reported a fatal rollover that occurred on Sunday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle rolled over near the intersection of 832nd Road and 544th Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. The county sheriff’s office, Battle Creek Police Department, and Battle Creek Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The release from the sheriff’s office stated around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle ran off the road, rolled, and ejected the driver.

Shane Melcher, 37, of rural Meadow Grove, was identified as the driver, and he died from his injuries. Macaela Henkel, 37, of rural Meadow Grove, was identified as the passenger, and she was flown from the scene for medical treatment.

The release explained that both occupants weren’t wearing seatbelts, and officials suspect alcohol could be involved in this crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under further investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.