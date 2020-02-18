Man dies in grain bin accident in eastern South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in eastern South Dakota say a 27-year-old man has died in a grain bin accident.

Emergency crews were called Monday to rural Elkton on a report of a person possibly trapped inside of a grain bin with corn in it.

Sections of the grain bin were removed to empty the corn.

Brookings County sheriff’s authorities say Christopher Robert Bauman was found dead inside the bin.

Bauman had been augering corn from the bin.

Authorities don’t know why he entered the grain bin. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

