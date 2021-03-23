Man dies in a one-vehicle crash in Turner County, S.D.

MONROE, S.D. (KCAU) – A 42-year-old man died on Monday night from a one-vehicle fatal crash east of Monroe.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was heading east on 268th Street when the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled over.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup, and died as a result of his injuries.

Officials said the name of the driver isn’t being released at this time, pending notification of family members, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.