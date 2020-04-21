Man dies from tractor rollover near May City, Iowa

MAY CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One man died from a tractor rollover after it tipped into a ditch and rolled onto him in Osceola County Monday.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Monday at 11:15 a.m. regarding a tractor rollover incident in the 6500 block of 240th Street, southwest of May City.

Officials said a deputy was met by the Melvin and May City rescue teams at the scene and they found the victim, Kenneth Boernsen, 77, of rural Hartley, still under the tractor in the north ditch.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Boernsen was transporting a section of an old loader bucket raised when he tipped over into the ditch and then the tractor rolled on top of him.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Sibley Ambulance at the scene.