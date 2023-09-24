YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — UPDATE: 20-year-old Cod James Auch was arrested and charged with First Degree Manslaughter and Reckless discharge of a firearm/possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated,

—

PREVIOUS: The Yankton police are investigating a shooting death, saying they has a person of interest in custody.

Officers were called to a local hospital’s emergency room Sunday around 6:04 a.m. for a man who arrived with a gunshot wound, the Yankton Police Department said in a release. The man later died due to his injuries.

The police learned where the shooting may have happened, so they secured a resident in the 1900 block of Locust St. After a preliminary investigation, the police said that a handgun may have been involved, but other details are still “being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.”

The police do have a person of interest in custody. They said there is no threat to the public

The Yankton Police Department said their investigation is being assisted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Yankton County Sheriffs Office.