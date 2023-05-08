SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man died after a head-on collision on Sioux City’s Northside on Monday.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were sent to the scene of a car crash at 2 a.m. on the 500 block of Outer Drive. One of the drivers had been found unconscious by officials, and both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

The unconscious man, Brandon Fierro, 42, later died at the hospital. Investigations found that he had allegedly been traveling in the wrong lane resulting in a head-on collision.

The release specified that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.