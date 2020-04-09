Closings
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Man dies in single-car crash near Chancellor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Accident Graphic_-8047473548531642753

CHANCELLOR, South Dakota (KCAU) – A 56-year-old man died Wednesday, in a single-car crash, just south of Chancellor, South Dakota.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of family. He was the only victim in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was driving north on 461st Avenue when his car went off the road, into a ditch and rolled.

They said the man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories