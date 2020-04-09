Man dies in single-car crash near Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, South Dakota (KCAU) – A 56-year-old man died Wednesday, in a single-car crash, just south of Chancellor, South Dakota.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of family. He was the only victim in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was driving north on 461st Avenue when his car went off the road, into a ditch and rolled.

They said the man was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

