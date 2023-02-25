SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials confirmed that one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting near Sergeant Bluff on Friday.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, there was a report of shots fired at 6:47 p.m. on the 2100 block of Buchanan Avenue.

Officials arrived to find one injured person lying on the floor of a residence. Deputies were also able to rescue an 11-year-old from the residence, according to the release.

While the child was being removed, officials allegedly found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The release specified that the first person they found was suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in Omaha.

The woman was transferred to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release states that the investigation is ongoing, but officials are not looking for any more suspects.

The identities and current conditions of the individuals involved are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.