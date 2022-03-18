STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A 71-year-old Norfolk man is dead after a Thursday night crash.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 275 about three miles east of Norfolk just before 8 p.m., according to a release.

Officials said that Merl Thelen was driving west when his vehicle lefter the road and went down a steep embankment. The vehicle then rolled before becoming airborne and landing across a creek about 300 feet off the highway. The sheriff’s office stated they don’t know the reason the vehicle left the road.

Thelen was freed from the vehicle and was being prepared for a medical helicopter when he started to go into cardiac arrest. He was then taken by ambulance to a Norfolk hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said that Thelen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was a total loss.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton County Emergency Management assisted the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.