Man dies after getting trapped in grain bin near Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after being trapped in a grain bin near Le Mars Tuesday.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a man trapped in a grain bin at 38557 180th Street about five miles east of Le Mars Monday morning at 9:50 a.m.

Officials said that a 65-year-old man was loosening stuck corn in the grain bin. While safety measures were in place, the man was still pulled in when the crust broke.

A rescue operation was started but was unsuccessful. The man’s body was recovered at 10:50 a.m.

Oyen, Le Mars and Remsen Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The Iowa State Patrol and Plymouth County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.