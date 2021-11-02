Man dies after falling from scissor lift in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man is dead after falling during a workplace incident in Norfolk over the weekend.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to the Continental plant at 2701 West Omaha Avenue in Norfolk Saturday at 5:46 p.m.

Authorities said Keith Polenske, 50, of Randolph, hit his head when he fell from a lift. Polenske was taken to the hospital in Norfolk where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told authorities that Polenske was working on a scissor lift when an automated crane hit the lift, causing it to tip over with Pokenske falling to the ground.

The sheriff’s office and Madison County attorney are continuing to investigate the incident.

