Man dies after crashing into flatbed trailer near Hartley

HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man is dead after colliding with a flatbed trailer near Hartley Tuesday night.

According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of the crash Tuesday at 11:10 p.m. at bridge construction on Highway 18 about a mile west of Hartley.

Officials said that Robert Crostley, 67, of Underwood, Iowa, drove a grey 2003 Buick Century east on Highway 18 through a “Road Closed” sign and fencing where bridge construction was taking place. He continued and hit a flatbed trailer. The vehicles continued for another 108 feet before coming to an arrest in the middle of Highway 18.

Crostley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iowa State Patrol, Hartley Police Department, Hartley Fired Department, Hartley Ambulance, and the Sutherland Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

