Man dies after ATV crash in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – A Hornick man driving an ATV died in a crash Tuesday night in Monona County.

The crash happened on County Road E-16, about a half-mile west of L-12 and about four miles north of Kennebec, Iowa, Tuesday around 9:50 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said Elijah Oregon, 18, of Oto, was driving a car behind an ATV driven by Timothy Dahms, 65, of Hornick, east on E-16. The car then hit the rear end of the ATV, causing it to leave the road and go into the north ditch.

Dahms was pronounced dead at the scene. Oregon was taken to a hospital.

Latest Stories