DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb (KCAU) — A 52-year-old man died between Sioux City and Dakota City on Tuesday when the ATV he was operating ended up in a field.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that Benjamin Ramirez crashed an ATV in a field north of the intersection of Highway 77 and 164th Street.

Authorities added that Ramirez was pinned under the ATV.

Dakota City Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, but Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.