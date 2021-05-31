Man dead, woman injured after shots fired near Luton

LUTON, Iowa (KCAU) — One man was found dead, and a woman was found injured after authorities were dispatched to shots fired near Luton Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 1900 block of 250th Street, north of Luton, outside a residence. Sheriff Chad Sheehan said shots were fired with possible victims. Police found a dead man, and a woman was found with a gunshot wound on her leg.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries. The victim has not been identified at this time. Police believe they have suspect. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Police have no further information at this time.