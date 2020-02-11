Man dead after being hit by train in Denison

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after being hit by a train in Denison, Iowa early Saturday.

The Denison Police Department said in a release that officers were called to a train crossing at South 15th Street and 5th Avenue South for a train and pedestrian collision Saturday at 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as Kevin Russman of Dow City, deceased near the intersection.

The police department said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance, and the Crawford County Medical Examiner assisted the Denison Police Department at the scene.