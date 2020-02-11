Man dead after being hit by train in Denison

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after being hit by a train in Denison, Iowa early Saturday.

The Denison Police Department said in a release that officers were called to a train crossing at South 15th Street and 5th Avenue South for a train and pedestrian collision Saturday at 1:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man, later identified as Kevin Russman of Dow City, deceased near the intersection.

The police department said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific Railroad Police, Crawford County Memorial Hospital Ambulance, and the Crawford County Medical Examiner assisted the Denison Police Department at the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories