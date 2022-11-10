LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities said that a man convicted of murder out of Pierce County is missing.

Christopher Manzer, 47, failed to return from his job to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center (CCC-L) Wednesday, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Authorities said that the electronic monitoring device he had been wearing was removed as well.

Manzer started his sentence on July 29, 1993, for charges including second-degree murder, assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Pierce County, the release stated. He was to sentenced to 13 years and 4 months to life. A hearing for Manzer with the parole board has been set for January 2023.

Authorities describe Manzer as a 5-feet, 10-inch tall white man weighing 177 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may know where Manzer may be is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol or their local authorities.

The CCC-L is a community custody facility in Nebraska, being the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility with inmates allowed to participate in the community with prior approval and without direct supervision.