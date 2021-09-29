Man convicted of kidnapping woman in Clay County, IA dies in prison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has died while serving a life sentence for holding a woman captive and sexually assaulting her in the 1980s.

Stephen Tryon died on Tuesday at the Iowa State Penitentiary due to cancer. He had been serving a life sentence for first-degree kidnapping in Clay County.

According to court documents, Tryon met a woman at a bar. After spending time together, the two went back to the woman’s apartment. When Tryon tried making sexual advances, the woman denied him but allowed Tryon to stay the night.

After falling asleep, the victim woke up tied to a bed, and Tryon reportedly sexually assaulted her. After the abuse, Tryon told the victim he would have to kill her. She convinced him she wouldn’t report him to the police. When Tryon left the victim’s apartment, she called the police and reported him.

Tryon was sentenced on July 23, 1987. He was 60 at the time of his death.