Man convicted in Lincoln woman’s slaying wants new trial

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 24-year-old Lincoln woman wants a new trial.

An attorney for 52-year-old Aubrey Trail cited irregularities at the trial, which ended last week with his being found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of Sidney Loofe. Whether he’ll be sentenced to death or life in prison will be up to a three-judge panel.

Trail’s attorney gave as one reason for a new trial Trail’s slashing his throat in the courtroom on June 24. A motion for a mistrial then soon was rejected. The judge said that under Nebraska law, a defendant can’t cause his own mistrial.

Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged Loofe’s slaying. Loofe’s body parts were found in pieces in ditches along a state highway, weeks after her November 2017 disappearance.

Boswell is awaiting trial.

