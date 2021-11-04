Man convicted for burglaries out of Wayne County missing from Lincoln community custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A Lincoln inmate convicted out of Wayne County, Nebraska, is considered missing from community custody.

Michael Fitzgerald did not report to work as scheduled and did not return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Fitzgerald was sentenced to 16 to 22 years on two charges of burglary out of Wayne County. He started his sentence on December 1, 2010, with a tentative release date of April 28, 2022.

Fitzgerald is a 46-year old white man, 6-foot 3-inches, and weighs 196 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know where Fitzgerald may be is asked to contact their local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.