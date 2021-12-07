Man connected to Sioux City murder arrested for harassment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man in connection with the murder of a Sioux City man has been arrested on Tuesday.

According to official documents, Jordan Hills, 18, was at Uncle Dave’s Bar with Lawrence Canady when he began yelling at a woman. Canady is accused of assaulting her in order to draw out Martinez Harrison, 22, of Sioux City, before he was murdered.

Documents said Hills and Canady fled the scene. After this incident, on the night of July 3-4, the woman was at the Esquire Club in Sioux City when Hills ran up to her, yelling angry statements. The woman believed that Hills would assault her until another woman stepped between them and made Hills leave.

On August 22, the woman posted on social media about having lunch at La Juanita’s, and when she went to leave, she saw Hills waiting in a car outside. Documents claimed she didn’t feel safe leaving the restaurant until Hills was gone.

On September 11, she posted on social media that she was at a party in a Sioux City residence, and again when she went to leave, Hills was waiting in a car outside. She didn’t feel safe to leave until Hills had left.

Hills has been accused of simple assault and third-degree harassment.

A jury selection for Canady’s trial began on Tuesday.