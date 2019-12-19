Man charged with vehicular homicide for hitting cyclist near Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been charged with vehicular homicide after hitting a cyclist and then dragging them near the Hard Rock in Sioux City in June.

Court documents said Edy Guevara, 37, was driving a pickup on June 13, 2019, when he ran into a cyclist near the intersection of Wesley Parkway and 5th Street. The victim was stuck underneath, so authorities had Guevara move the pickup back so the victim could be removed. Police also said that the victim had been drug about 60 feet from the point of the collision.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Hospital. He had a severe brain jury, multiple facial fractures, a sinus fracture, a rib fracture, and a collapsed lung. After seven days, the victim was removed from resuscitative efforts and died.

An officer spoke with Guevara after the collisions, who said he going north on Wesley Parkway and was turning west. He also said he did not see the cyclist at all and drove until he couldn’t.

Documents said that after Guevara turned, he stopped after he saw people yelling at him and waving him to stop. He also reportedly said he was texting on his cellphone at the time of the incident.

Police noticed Guevara had bloodshot and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. After saying multiple times he had not drunk, a breathalyzer showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .072. He then admitted to drinking in South Sioux City and was heading home. After further testing, an officer determined that he was impaired and was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Samples collected from Guevara showed he had Marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol in his system.

Edy Guevara, 37, was charged with vehicular homicide-reckless driving and vehicular homicide-OWI. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a bond of $30,000.