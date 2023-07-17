MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man accused of stealing from a Norfolk nonprofit he managed is back in local custody after having recently turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jeffrey Stewart, 32, of Harlington, Texas, was booked into the Madison County Jail over the weekend after he was arrested in Brownsville, Texas, after voluntarily turning himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol. The US Border Patrol and the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department took Stewart into custody as he crossed the border from Mexico to Texas.

A Texas judge ordered Stewart’s extradition on Friday.

Stewart is charged with one count of theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony, out of Madison County, Neb. He is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from the organization North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to Norfolk and the wider Madison County area.

Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended from the organization. In his position, Stewart had allegedly been using a company credit card for personal purchases, according to court documents.

An arraignment for Stewart has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.