Man charged with theft after continuing to pay fired girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Woodbury County man is being charged with first-degree theft after he continued to pay his girlfriend, even though she was fired.

According to court documents, Jenger Gella was managing Fratco in Sioux City in the Riverside area. Gella’s girlfriend was hired to work for Fratco through Short Staff to work on the production line, where she then quit after two days.

Gella told Fratco he fired her because she was unable to handle the job, but he still submitted payments for her even though she no longer worked there.

Fratco paid out $59,343 to Gella’s girlfriend on fraudulent hours submitted by Gella.

