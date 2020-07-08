Man charged with sexually abusing children in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse against children in Woodbury County.

According to court documents, Cesar Auyon, 55, would occasionally watch another person’s child, and in November 2010 when the child was six years old, Auyon started sexually touching the child. Between the ages of 7 and 9, Ayoun showed them pornography and performing other sexual acts. When the child was 10 years old, Ayoun was accused of making the child perform sexual acts. The acts escalated when the child was 13.

The child had a similarly-aged friend who spent time at the first child’s residence. When the second child was eight in September 2012, he had both children watch pornography with him. Court documents also said that Ayoun had touched the second child numerous times and forced them to touch him.

Auyon was arrested on a warrant on July 8 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, and one count of indecent contact with a child. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He has since bonded out.