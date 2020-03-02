Man charged with sexual abuse after Storm Lake police investigation

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Storm Lake arrested a man after investigating a report of sexual abuse assault last year.

Storm Lake Police Department said that officers were called on May 19, 2019 regarding a sexual abuse assault. They said they met with many individuals including a 16-yeard-old girl.

After working on an investigation with the Buena Vista County Sexual Assault Response Team, police detectives arrested Duron McNeal, 20 of Litchfield, Arizona.

McNeal was charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a bond of $10,000.