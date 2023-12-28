SIOUX CITY,Iowa (KCAU) — A man was charged with robbery after firefighters allegedly caught him assaulting a victim.

According to court documents, on Dec 24 around 1:30 p.m., the victim and his friends were at the MLK Transportation Center to catch a bus when approached by Lemal Pierce.

Documents say that Lemal Pierce, 31, Ramsey, Minnesota, allegedly approached the victim and made conversation with him, then suddenly without any provocation grabbed at the victim in an attempt to take his property.

The victim tried to flee, but Pierce allegedly caught him and knocked him to the ground causing the victim to suffer injuries. Pierce then took the victim’s phone and concealed it in his pocket.

Court documents revealed that before the robbery, Pierce allegedly pulled the fire alarm inside the MLK transportation building even though there was no threat of a fire.

Authorities said when the fire department arrived on the scene, in response to the fire alarm, they allegedly caught Pierce assaulting the victim.

Pierce was taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree robbery. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 4, 2024, at 9 a.m.