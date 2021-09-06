Man charged with OWI after crash near Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after losing control of his vehicle and crashed into a cornfield near Orange City.

On Saturday at 11:08 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash on Highway 10 near Orange City.

Logan Peters, 20, of Jewell, was driving on Highway 10 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and came to rest a corn field.

Peters’ vehicle suffered approximately $3,000 in damage, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies discovered Peters was under the influence of alcohol.

Peters was taken to the Sioux County Jail and charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Orange City Police Department.