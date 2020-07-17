Man charged with murder in May deadly shooting near Merrill, Iowa

MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Merrill is being charged with the murder after a shooting death in May.

Thomas Knapp, 81, of rural Merrill, has been charged with first-degree murder in the May 11 shooting death of Kevin Juzek, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to 20139 Echo Road, about 9 miles west of Merrill, May 11 around 11:45 a.m. for a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Juzek.

As a result of the initial investigation, Knapp had been originally charged with domestic abuse assault while displaying or use of a weapon. The murder charge was added after the final autopsy report by the Iowa State Medical Examiner, which confirmed the preliminary finding that the death was ruled as a homicide.

Officials said that Knapp fired a 20 gauge shotgun through a bedroom door and hit Juzek. Juzek then made it to the living room area where they said Knapp fired another shot into Juzek’s chest.

Knapp remains in the Plymouth County Jail. He is being held without bond.

