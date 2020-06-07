Man charged with first-degree murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting death last week in Des Moines.

Television station KCCI-TV reports that Dayquawne Gates was booked Friday night into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman.

Officers found Freeman laying in a front yard last week. He later died at a hospital.

Detectives said they have video and firearm-related evidence linking Gates to the killing.

