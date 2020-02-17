Man charged with attacking Norfolk police officer

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police used a taser to subdue a man after they say he resisted and attacked an officer.

According to the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), on Friday at 4:16 p.m., many people called to complain about a red Camaro blocking traffic at 13th Street and Omaha Avenue.

The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived, but the police received another complaint that the Camaro was driving north on 13th Street aggressively and running red lights.

Another officer then spotted the vehicle near 13th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The NPD said that the Camaro stopped in the traffic lanes again with the driver, later identified as Michael E. Heesch, 45, of Garretson, South Dakota, getting out and lying do in front of his car with his arms out to his side.

As the officer approached, the man got up and started towards the officer and tried to attack them. The officer used a taser but it was ineffective.

A struggle ensued between the officer and Heesch until more officers arrived, and a second taser was used.

Heesch was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer in the third degree, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer.

After being medically cleared at the hospital, he was taken to the Madison County Jail.