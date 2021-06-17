Man charged after Sioux City police find drugs in car with children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Texas man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after Sioux City police found drugs inside his car with two children during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, authorities pulled over a vehicle speeding in a construction zone traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 1477 Wednesday at 1:23 a.m. Police said the vehicle also traveled outside their lane more than once and followed a semi-truck too close.

The driver, Arturo Flores, 22, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was traveling with a woman and two boys, an 11-year-old and 1-year-old. During the traffic stop, Flores said they were going to Worthington, Minnesota. Flores did not have any proof of identification or driver’s license. When police asked Flores if he had anything in his car that would prove his identity, he said he had proof of his driver’s license in his luggage in the trunk of his vehicle.

Flores grabbed a suitcase from the trunk and after opening it, police saw rolling papers for marijuana. When law enforcement questioned Flores about marijuana use, documents said he admitted he might have some stems in the vehicle. The woman passenger admitted they smoke marijuana in the car several days before but cleaned out the vehicle for their trip since they would have children present.



Police deployed a K9 to search the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive indication that the vehicle smelled of illegal drug odor. Flores admitted he purchased a THC cartridge and that it could have been in the vehicle during the search, documents said.

Authorities began to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police then allegedly found two duct-taped bundles in a cooler on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. Inside one of the bundles was a crystalline substance consistent with meth. Additional information said the weight of the possible meth including the packaging materials was 4.8 pounds.

Flores was arrested and charged with two counts of child endangerment, controlled substance violation, and failure to affix drug stamp. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $50,000 bond.

At this time, the woman’s charges are pending.