Man charged after shots fired

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) – A man charged after reports of shots fired during an incident involving another person.

Sioux City police received reports of shots fired Tuesday around 10:00 p.m. at 923 W. 7th Street in Sioux City.

According to recent reports, one suspect allegedly threatened the other with a knife. The suspect that was threatened then grabbed a gun from his vehicle and fired in the direction of the man with the knife.

The man with the knife fled the scene. The man that shot the gun was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

Police say that no injuries have been reported and that the investigation is still ongoing.