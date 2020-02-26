Man charged after brother called jail saying he used his name

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After using his brother’s name, a man was charged with multiple counts of tampering with records after being arrested for eluding police.

Court documents said that Howard Bassette, 39, of Winnebago, was driving a vehicle in the 700 block of Omaha Street in Sioux City Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. with a tail light not working. An officers saw the malfunctioning taillight and tried to make a traffic stop, using the lights and siren, but they said that Bassette eluded the officer north on Omaha and then continuing north on 14th Street.

The officer later found the vehicle on 16th Street unoccupied. Bassette was later found in the 100 block of 14th Street with the keys to the vehicle on him.

Bassette was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail but gave his brother’s name and birthdate.

Jail staff found out that Bassette was giving them false information when Bassette’s brother called the jail to ask why he was on the “Facebook LockUp.” Bassette then admitted that he gave his brother’s name. This was after seeing a judge on the charged and signing numerous jail documents.

Bassette was charged with serious eluding and seven counts of tampering with records. He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $6,000. He is set to appear in court again on March 6.