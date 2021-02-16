Man being treated at Sioux City hospital for gunshot wound

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – South Sioux City officials said a man that had been discovered on the street Tuesday with a gunshot wound is now being treated at a hospital.

Around 6:50 a.m., the South Sioux City Police Department was notified MercyOne Hospital was treating a gunshot wound on a 33-year-old man.

The following investigation showed officials that two people were on their way to work when they found the victim near the street in the 500 Block of East 20th Street.

The two people picked up the wounded victim and took him to the hospital. The victim was taken into surgery shortly after he arrived.

At this time, the name of the victim is not released. Officials said this is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is being released at this time.