Man begins run across Iowa to honor late state correctional workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Most people who make a trip across Iowa do it by car. But, for one man, the 339-mile trip from Sioux City to Dubuque, will be done on foot, and for a cause.

Ryan Miller is an Anamosa State Penitentiary officer and an avid runner. He started his cross-state run Friday, at Sergeant Floyd Monument and plans to end it in Dubuque 9 days later,

“I kind of figured, you know, what’s something that’s a little bit out there, a little bit wild that you don’t see every day, and you don’t see people run across the entire state every day,” says Miller.

But his reasoning goes beyond just that. He’s doing it to honor his former co-workers and friends; the Anamosa officer and nurse who were killed by inmates on March 23rd.

“Officer Robert McFarland, he was at the prison when I started working there. He was the guy, he’s been there a long time. Worked alongside him and awesome man… and then Nurse Lorena Schulte as well, worked alongside her a lot… her life’s purpose was to serve others and help others and she was amazing at that. So yeah both of them were amazing people and hopefully we can do this and honor them the right way,” says Miller.

He started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Officer McFarland’s family. He says he’s blown away by the support he’s received so far.

“It’s been awesome. I mean people that I’ve never met, never knew, have reached out and been nothing more than supportive, I mean beyond supportive. I’m beyond grateful, humbled, and honored… Number one, for myself personally, if you have a goal or if you have a dream something wild, that you can do it or at least go for it. That’s kind of my thing with what I’m doing personally. And then as far as Officer Robert McFarland, Nurse Lorena Schulte, to kind of remember them and honor them the best way we can, do that as well as the entire Department of Corrections.”

So far, Miller has raised about $9,000 for the McFarland family. You can donate by clicking here.

If you want to track Ryan Miller’s journey across Iowa, follow along here.