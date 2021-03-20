Man arrested on vehicular homicide warrant stemming from fatal Osceola County rollover

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, a Lake Park man was arrested on a warrant related to a fatal rollover incident in July 2020.

According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Bosma, 48, of Lake Park, was arrested on a warrant for vehicular homicide (intoxication) and vehicular homicide (reckless driving). Bosma was taken to the Osceola County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

Bosma’s arrest stems from an incident when officials responded to a fatal rollover crash on Warbler Avenue near Highway 9.

Officials said on the afternoon of July 18, 2020, Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger east on Ed Winkel Memorial Trail and turned north onto Warbler Avenue. He accelerated, and the passenger of the ranger was ejected.

The passenger, Keslie Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, was taken to Osceola Regional Health Center and passed away from injuries.

The Dickinson County’s Sheriff Office assisted in this arrest, and the investigation on this incident is still ongoing.