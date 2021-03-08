Man arrested on prostitution charge after police say he abandoned teen at Storm Lake hotel

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Boone, Iowa, was charged with prostitution and supplying alcohol to a minor after police said he left four people at a resort hotel room in Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Police Department responded to a dispute about a room at Kings Pointe Resort on January 31.

Officials said four males between the ages 16 to 20 said they were left at the resort by Lewis Thompson, 69, of Boone.

Police claimed on January 30, Thompson picked up the men from the Fort Dodge area, drove them to Kings Pointe, and offered to pay for a hotel room and alcohol in exchange for sex from the 16-year-old. Thompson’s offer was rejected, and he left the men at the resort.

Storm Lake police said Thompson surrendered himself on Sunday after an investigation. He was charged with prostitution and supplying alcohol to a minor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Boone Police Department assisted Storm Lake Police Department.