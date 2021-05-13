Cushing man arrested on multiple charges after headbutting girlfriend, teen

CUSHING, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting his girlfriend and a teen at a Cushing residence.

According to court documents, on April 29, Benjamin Rabbass, 34, and his girlfriend were arguing at their residence in Cushing. The victim said she wanted to split up with Rabbass.

Later when the victim was lying in bed, Rabbass entered the room, got on top of her and wanted to have sex. The victim refused, making Rabbass angry. He then allegedly headbutted and struck her and pulled her hair, before strangling her, causing the victim to have a panic attack. The victim suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

Rabbass also assaulted a 14-year-old living in the residence, headbutting and slamming them into a wall.

When the victims tried to leave, Rabbass stopped them from leaving, saying he wasn’t going to let them leave and they weren’t going anywhere.

Rabbass is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault, serious assault, child endangerment, and false imprisonment.

The victim filed a no contact order against Rabbass.