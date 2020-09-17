Man arrested on drug charges after going to hospital with gunshot wound

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges after appearing in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Carter Brinkerhoff, 26, was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand Wednesday around 11:50 a.m.

A bag of white crystal substance weighing 7.5 grams was found on him while being treated, according to the documents.

Sioux City Police said Wednesday that he was treated and released before being taken to the hospital.

Brinkerhoff was later arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail. He has since bonded out.

Latest Stories