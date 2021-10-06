Man arrested on domestic abuse charge following pursuit in Lyon County, IA

GEORGE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man faces multiple charges for allegedly stepping on his girlfriend’s chest before leading authorities in a pursuit in Lyon County, Iowa.

According to court documents, on October 3, Michael Bruhn, 46, of George, got in an argument with his girlfriend at his house. He pushed her onto the ground and stepped on her chest three times and then left, shutting off the power at the residence.

Police found Bruhn driving and tried to pull him over. Bruhn did not stop and led police on a short pursuit before leaving the roadway and crashing into a ditch.

Bruhn was arrested and charged with operating while under the influence – first offense, eluding, third-degree harassment, and domestic abuse assault. He was booked in the Lyon County Jail.