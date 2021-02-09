Sioux City murder suspect arrested in Alabama

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been arrested on murder charges related to a shooting in Sioux City on November 1, 2020.

Officials said Roderick Banks, 36, was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for the murder of Solomon Blackbird in Sioux City.

Around 6:46 p.m. on November 1, 2020, Blackbird was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Douglas Street and taken to MercyOne. He passed away due to his wound. Officials said the shooting may have been related to a drug deal between the men.

Sioux City Police Department detectives notified the Nortern Iowa Fugitive Task Force of Banks’ warrant and asked for help apprehending him.

The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force investigated and found that Banks had fled to Alabama to avoid prosecution. The Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force was alerted, and they apprehended him. Banks is awaiting extradition back to Sioux City.

The Fugitive Task Force is under the control of the U.S. Marshal Service, and the local task force includes a member of the Sioux City Police Department.

To ensure fugitives that commit crimes in Sioux City are held accountable, the department partners with the U.S. Marshal Service.