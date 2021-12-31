Pilger, Nebraska (KCAU) — A Nebraska man was arrested in Stanton County after an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Epley Jr., 34, of Fremont, Neb., was arrested on Wednesday on felony charges of burglary and theft of firearms for a break-in that took place at a rural Pilger home earlier this fall.

Epley was arrested on a felony warrant after a citizen tipped off his location in Fremont.

Some of the stolen items have been recovered earlier at a different home in Fremont.

Epley was taken into custody and booked by the Sheriff’s office and is being held on a $100,000 bond in jail pending a court appearance next month.

A co-defendant, Jennifer Oswald of Beemer, is currently out on bond for her possible involvement in the burglary.