Man arrested on 5th DUI charge after Norfolk officer notices open White Claw

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An Omaha man was arrested on multiple charges after officials said he was pulled over for speeding.

On Tuesday at 8:49 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer stopped a vehicle that was driving 49 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The driver was identified as Justin M. De Luna, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, and a check of his license showed it had been revoked.

Officials said the officer saw an open can of White Claw in the cup holder and could smell alcohol coming from De Luna. The officer asked De Luna to perform field sobriety maneuvers, and he determined it showed impairment.

De Luna was arrested for enhaced driving under the influence (fifth offense), driving during revocation, and for an outstanding Madison County arrest warrant for marijuana possession.

De Luna was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and then transferred to Madison County Jail.