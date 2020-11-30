Man arrested near Peterson on drug, theft charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle

PETERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Clay County, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was informed about a possible stolen vehicle from Spencer on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and deputies located the vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle was occupied by Ralph Larvie, and when they tried to make contact with him, he fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Deputies followed Larvie on M27, and spike strips were deployed near the intersection at M27 and Highway 10.

The spike strips were successful, and Larvie drove into a bean field where he was taken into custody.

Larvie was charged with theft, possession of controlled substance, eluding, speed, failure to obey stop sign, open container, interference with official acts, failure to maintain control, and possession of drug paraphernalia.