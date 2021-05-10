Man arrested in Woodbury County manhunt pleads not guilty

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man arrested in April following a manhunt is pleading not guilty.

According to court documents, Edgar Vanegas Sanchez, 29, is charged with second-degree theft, eluding, drug possession, and interference with official acts.

Authorities said on April 19, an officer noticed two suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in South Sioux City around 1:25 a.m. The suspect refused to cooperate with the officer and fled to a vehicle. The officer was then by the vehicle as it was leaving the area in Woodbury County on Old Highway 141 until it crashed near the intersection of 300th St and Old Highway 141.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vanegas Sanchez around 2:15 p.m. The suspect was found in a man-made hole. Police used a K9 to take him down.

The passenger Zachary Broken Leg, 24, and a third suspect, Magda Garcia-Aparicio, 30, were also arrested in connection to the manhunt.

Vanegas Sanchez is booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $25,000 bond.