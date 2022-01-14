WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is being accused of sexually abusing a minor under the age of twelve in Woodbury County.

According to court documents, on March 3, 2021, the victim, age 6 at the time of the offense, told her mother that Jourdain S. Cyr, 35, who was living in the same home at that time, had touched her inappropriately.

Authorities say the victim’s mother took her daughter to the daughter to the hospital for examination. While at the hospital St Cyr repeatedly called the mother and when she finally answered she asked him if he had done it and he confirmed that he had.

St Cyr is being currently held in Woodbury County Jail.

He is also being held on warrants from two other states, North Dakota and Nebraska.

According to court documents from North Dakota, a warrant for St Cyr was put out in June 2021 for gross sexual acts against a victim under the age of 15.

His warrants out of Nebraska claim that St Cyr had been driving with a suspended license, while driving recklessly, and proceeded to flee the scene to avoid arrest or citation. This occurred in March 2021.